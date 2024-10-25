PSPCL official suspended for irregularities

The Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) has placed under suspension Gurmeet Singh, a Junior Engineer (JE), working at Distribution Sub Division Bariwala under Distribution Division Sri Muktsar Sahib, with immediate effect due to the lapses, omissions and irregularities committed by him in the performance of his duties.

Giving this information in Chandigarh on Friday, Punjab Power Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO said the suspended JE has erected a new 11 KV Transformer on 24 Hrs supply system in open fields on road from Village Harike Kalan to Asa Buttar Road under Bariwala Subdivision of District Sri Muktsar Sahib to facilitate a domestic connection and to extend facility of free 300 units against the PSPCL rules.

As per preliminary enquiry the intended domestic connection was to be released in an open space with one room without kitchen, washroom or boundary wall. Due to this illegal activity the JE concerned has not only worked against PSPCL rules but have also rendered financial loss of about 1 lakh to the Corporation.

The illegal erected transformer has also been ordered to be dismantled and further suitable disciplinary action is also being initiated against the suspended employee.

The Minister categorically stated that there is no place in the department for employees of any rank or position indulging in illegal and corrupt practices.

He strictly warned officers and employees of the PSPCL to work with complete honesty otherwise they shall have to face strict action.

Punjab Power Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO reaffirmed the Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann led Punjab Government’s commitment to providing a corruption-free administration driven by a zero-tolerance policy towards