Punjab: VB nabs red handed Dy Chief Engineer, lineman of PSPCL taking Rs 50,000 bribe

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) during its ongoing drive against corruption in the state, has apprehended Harminder Singh, Deputy Chief Engineer and Kewal Sharma, Lineman, posted at Division Range office of Punjab State Power Corporation Ltd (PSPCL) Hoshiarpur red handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000.

Disclosing this here today, an official spokesperson of the state VB said the above mentioned accused have been arrested based on a complaint lodged by Lakhvir Singh, Senior Executive Engineer, posted at PSPCL Division office in Mukerian who is resident of Jagat Avenue, village Hardothla in Hoshiarpur.

He further informed that the complainant has approached the VB and alleged that the accused Deputy Chief Engineer has called him to his office and demanded a bribe of Rs 50,000 and asked him to handover this amount to the accused lineman Kewal Sharma.

The spokesperson added that after a preliminary enquiry on his complaint a VB team from Hoshiarpur unit laid a trap during which both the accused have been arrested red handed while accepting Rs 50000 as a bribe from the complaint in presence of two official witnesses.

In this regard, a case under prevention of corruption act has been registered against both the accused at VB police station Jalandhar range and further investigation into this case was under progress, he said.