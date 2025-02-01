Punjab: VB nabs PSPCL JE taking Rs 7000 bribe

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) during its ongoing drive against corruption in the state, has apprehended Sandeep Kumar, Junior Engineer (JE), posted at Punjab State Power Corporation Ltd (PSPCL) office, Bhucho in Bathinda red handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 7000.

Disclosing this here on Saturday, an official spokesperson of the state VB said the above mentioned accused have been arrested based on a complaint lodged by Gurdas Singh, a resident of Bhucho Kalan, in Bathinda district.

He further informed that the complainant has approached the VB and alleged that the accused JE has demanded a bribe of Rs 7000 for installing a new transformer for domestic supply.

The spokesperson added that after a preliminary enquiry on his complaint a VB team from Bathinda range laid a trap during which the accused JE has been arrested red handed while he was accepting Rs 7000 as a bribe from the complaint in presence of two official witnesses.

In this regard a case under prevention of corruption act has been registered against the accused at VB police station Bathinda range and further investigation into this case was under progress, he said.