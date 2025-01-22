PSPCL enhances rooftop solar capacity, receives Rs 11.39 cr from Centre

The Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) is making all efforts to enhance the state’s Rooftop Solar capacity, empowering residential and non-residential consumers to generate their own electricity and contribute to a sustainable energy future.

The Cabinet Minister (New & Renewable Energy), Prahlad Joshi, chaired a regional workshop of Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Delhi and J&K states in Jaipur yesterday, PSPCL said in a press release.

During the workshop, the Minister awarded a cheque of Rs 11.39 crores which was received by Ajoy Kumar Sinha, Principal Secretary/Power, Govt. of Punjab and S. Baldev Singh Sran, CMD/PSPCL, as an incentive for commendable and significant efforts of PSPCL in promoting roof top solar adoption under PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana for the year 2022-23.

PSPCL has added 60.51 MW in its roof top solar basket that will approximately generate 2.4 Lac units of green energy daily.

At the workshop, a range of pivotal renewable energy topics like PM KUSUM Scheme, PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, RPO targets etc. were discussed in the workshop. On this occasion, performance of the participating states in roof top solar adoption was also discussed.

Punjab sought reduction of the high trading margin of 7 paise per unit charged by Central PSUs who have been appointed as trading licensees for promoting RE Power by the union government.

Further, enhancement of motor capacity from 7.5 HP to 15 HP with Central finance assistance under PM KUSUM Scheme was also sought.

To solve the environment issue created by paddy straw stubble burning, Punjab also sought Central financial assistance for biomass (Paddy straw) based power projects for viability gap funding in the range of Rs 5 crore per MW to facilitate economic feasibility of these projects as is being done by GoI for Compressed Biogas plants based on paddy straw.