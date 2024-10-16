Proud to become the first active member of the BJP: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday launched the BJP’s nationwide ‘active membership campaign’ and became the first active member of the party.

Modi launched the party’s ‘Sakriya Sadasyata Abhiyan’ (‘active membership campaign’) in presence of BJP National President JP Nadda and Vinod Tawde, the convener of the National Membership Campaign.

The event marks the next phase of the BJP’s ‘Sangathan Parva Membership Campaign-2024’.

In a post on X, Modi said, “Adding momentum to our endeavour of making a Viksit Bharat! As a @BJP4India Karyakarta, proud to become the first Sakriya Sadasya and launch the Sakriya Sadasyata Abhiyan today in the presence of our national President, Shri @JPNadda Ji. This is a movement which will further strengthen our Party at the grassroots and ensure the effective contribution of our Party Karyakartas for national progress.”

The Prime Minister said in order to be an active member, Karyakarta has to register 50 members either at a single booth or in a Vidhan Sabha seat.

“Such Karyakartas will be eligible to contest elections for a Mandal Committee and above. At the same time, they will get many opportunities to work for the party in the times to come,” Modi further said.

PM Modi also shared photos of the event in the post on X.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also renewed his membership as an active member of the BJP.

On September 2, Modi launched the BJP’s 2024 membership drive ‘Sanghatan Parva, Sadasyata Abhiyan 2024’ by renewing his membership and urging party workers to make special efforts to connect with the youth.

The campaign, titled ‘Sangathan Parva Membership Campaign-2024,’ has already seen significant growth, with the BJP surpassing nine crore members as of October 15. In Uttar Pradesh alone, the BJP claimed to have crossed two crore members.

With the conclusion of the first and second phases of the membership drive, the third phase began on Wednesday, focusing on expanding the party’s active membership base.