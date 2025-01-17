Proposals worth Rs 32500 cr received in MP’s investors’ meet

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav has said that investment proposals worth more than Rs 32500 crore in various sectors were received during the Regional Industry Conclave (RIC) held in Shahdol, and they are expected to generate employment for more than 30000 people in the state.

“During the event, we received investment proposals worth Rs 32520 crore from large, MSME (micro, small, medium enterprises) and other sectors, which will generate employment for more than 30000 people,” the CM told reporters after the conclave concluded at Shahdol on Thursday evening.

He said that almost 95 per cent of the investment proposals were targeted for the Shahdol division.During the RIC, Letters of Intent were issued to 102 units by allocating a total of 401 acre land. It will attract an investment of RS 3561 crore and generate employment for 9561 persons, as per officials.

Besides, foundation stone/inauguration of 30 units also took place during the event and among them 18 are located in Shahdol division.