Property damages in Himachal rains pegged at around Rs 4000 crore

As rains wreak havoc in Himachal Pradesh, initial estimates of damages to property in has been pegged at around Rs 4000 crore.

Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, who took stock of the situation arising from the incessant rains and landslides, held a virtual review meeting of the State Disaster Management Authority, (SDMA) from Nadaun on Monday.

Giving necessary directions to the authorities, he said that nature’s fury has tragically claimed the lives of 17 persons, besides causing extensive damage to roads, power transformers, electric sub-stations, and numerous water supply schemes throwing normal life out of gear in various parts of the state and an initial estimate of loss ranging from Rs 3000 crore to Rs. 4000 crore.

Advertisement

For accurate evaluation of the damages caused, the chief minister directed the committee headed by Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi to convene a meeting soon.

He also directed all the deputy commissioners to remain vigilant for the next 10 days and provide all possible assistance to the affected persons.

Expressing deep grief over the loss of lives and property caused by the landslides and flash floods, the chief minister assured that the state government is making all-out efforts to tackle this situation efficiently.

He said that prompt rescue operations were launched in the affected areas and many precious lives had been saved by taking in-time action.

The chief minister asked the district authorities to involve representatives from Panchayati Raj Institutions and local residents to undertake relief and rescue operations and instructed immediate restoration of electricity and water supply in affected areas so that people do not face many inconveniences.

He also directed for construction of Bailey Bridges to replace the damaged ones, in order to facilitate the stranded people.

Sukhu said that efforts were underway to evacuate around 300 stranded tourists and residents in Lahaul-Spiti and Kullu districts by using helicopters once the weather permits.

He directed to make adequate arrangements for accommodation, food, and essential items for the people stranded besides preparing a State-wise list of stranded tourists.

Instructing Deputy Commissioners to expedite relief work, Sukhu assured that the state government will ensure sufficient funds were available for assisting the affected people.

He said that he would likely visit the affected areas soon for an on-the-spot assessment.

With the apple season approaching, the Chief Minister emphasized the restoration of roads in apple-growing regions at the earliest to ensure smooth transportation of apple crops thereby preventing losses to the apple growers.

He asked to keep the Parwanoo-Rohru, Theog to Rampur, Chhaila to Kumarhatti roads, and other apple belt roads open and deploy additional men and machinery to clear the debris to ensure smooth transportation of apple-laden vehicles.

He directed to allocate rupees four crores for immediate improvements of roads in these areas.

The Shrikhand Mahadev Yatra has been directed to halt for the rest of the season due to six deaths reported during the pilgrimage.