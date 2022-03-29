Properties used for harboring terrorists will be confiscated, warns Lt. Governor

Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha has warned that properties used for willfully harboring terrorists and furthering terrorism will be confiscated by the J&K government.

In a strong warning to terrorists and those providing shelter to them, Sinha said; “My message is very clear; terrorists will have to pay a very heavy price for their actions. We have given full freedom to our security forces and we have full faith they will ensure terrorists and their associates will be crushed”.

J&K is marching on the path of growth and prosperity, emerging as a new model of socio-economic development. All those involved in terrorist acts and anti-national activities will not be spared.

The LG was speaking at a function to commemorate 150 years of J&K Police’s selfless service to the people.

He announced Rs. 10 Lakh assistance to parents of SPO Ishfaq Ahmad and his brother Umar who were recently gunned down by terrorists in Budgam. One of his brothers, an SPO will be promoted as constable in J&K Police.

The Lt Governor called for collaborative efforts to fight narco-terrorism and bring the youth who are victims of drug abuse into the mainstream of society.

“My tributes to the martyrs of JKP, Central Armed Police Forces and Army who laid down their lives for the country. I want to tell their families that entire nation stands united in fight against terror”, said the LG.

Concrete measures have been taken by the government to discharge its responsibility toward the families of the martyrs.

Referring to the job opportunities, Sinha said 11,000 government jobs have been provided with complete transparency, 20,323 additional posts at various levels have been identified and sent for recruitment; one lakh thirty-seven thousand youths are getting financial assistance to become entrepreneurs within a year; Investment proposals worth Rs 70,000 crore to become a reality in the next six months; Rs 600 crore budget provision for development of border villages and many more such unprecedented reforms are a testimony of the transformation taking place in J&K, the Lt Governor said.

He appreciated the J&K Police for spreading awareness regarding drug de-addiction and against other unlawful activities through its civic action programs, and encouraging the younger generation to be an integral part of the nation-building process.

Dilbag Singh, DGP J&K, paid homage to the Police Personnel who have made supreme sacrifice while fighting with terrorists.