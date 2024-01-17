Prof TJ Joseph shares stage with PM in Kochi

Prof TJ Joseph, former Head of Malayalam Department at Newman College in Thodupuzha, whose right hand was chopped off allegedly by Popular Front of India (PFI) activists, participated in a programme with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He shared the stage with the Prime Minister at the BJP Shakti Kendra Pramukhs’ meeting held at Marine Drive in Kochi on Wednesday.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) recently arrested the prime accused, Savad, in connection with the 2010 attack on Prof TJ Joseph.

The NIA’s fugitive tracking wing based on a tip-off raided a rented house in Beram near Mattannur in Kannur district last week and took Savad, who chopped off the right hand of Prof TJ Joseph in 2010, into custody.

According to the NIA, it was a reference to Prophet Muhammad in one of the question papers for BCom exams in March 2010 set by Prof. Joseph that provoked the accused to attack the professor.

As per the NIA chargesheet filed in 2013, Savad smashed the windshields of the car and forcefully pulled the professor out, attacking him with a chopper, knives, and a small axe.

They hurled country-made bombs to prevent family members and others from rescuing Joseph. “The hand, which has insulted Islam, shall not be of any use in the future,” Savad reportedly uttered, while cutting off the right hand of Joseph.

In 2015, in the first phase of trial, 13 accused were convicted, while 18 were acquitted. In the second phase of trial in 2023, six were convicted and five acquitted. All the accused, including Savad, were members of the Popular Front of India (PFI), which was banned in 2022.