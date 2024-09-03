Probe against former Malappuram SP Sujith Das

The Customs Preventive Division has launched a probe into allegations of gold smuggling levelled against former Malappuram SP Sujith Das by MLA P V Anvar.

The Customs officials are likely to look into over 100 cases of gold smuggling registered by Sujith Das during his tenure as the SP in Malappuram.

The files of the cases registered by Sujith Das were already handed over to the Customs. It has been reported that the officials observed huge discrepancies, even in the quantity of gold seized.

Anvar has alleged that Pathanamthitta SP Sujith Das has connections within Customs that are used to smuggle gold through Kozhikode airport.

“When gold arrives from Dubai, Sujith Das gets information through insiders. Das has strong connections in Customs, where he previously worked. Customs officers detect gold during scanning but pretend that it didn’t come to their notice,” alleged Anvar.

“They pass the information to the police as the smugglers exit. The police then follow and catch them, seizing 50 to 60 per cent of the gold. This is their modus operandi. Sujith Das is controlled by Ajith Kumar,” Anvar further alleged.