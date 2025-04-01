Bisht raises concern over Illegal constructions in North East Delhi’s Mustafabad, demands probe

Deputy Speaker in the legislative assembly Mohan Singh Bisht on Tuesday raised the important issue of the safety crisis in the Mustafabad area of North East Delhi due to alleged illegal construction activities, and demanded immediate intervention in the interest of public security and welfare.

Bisht mentioned that 5-6 storey high buildings have been constructed on small plots measuring 50, 60, and 100 square yards, resulting in widespread violation of building construction standards throughout the region. He was speaking under Special Mention ( Rule 280).

He emphasised that the Delhi Government has only permitted construction up to 3-4 storeys, yet these regulations have been flagrantly disregarded in the construction of taller structures in the area.

The Deputy Speaker cautioned that such unauthorised construction posed a significant hazard in Delhi’s seismically vulnerable zone, and could potentially result in substantial loss of life and property in the event of a disaster.

According to Bisht, the narrow lanes and disorganised structures would severely hamper relief and rescue operations during emergencies, thereby placing residents at considerable risk.

He also questioned whether the electricity distribution companies have provided connections to these unauthorised constructions despite their clear contravention of building standards and regulations.

He called for a high-level investigation into these building code violations and demanded the immediate demolition of upper floors constructed in contravention of established norms.

The Deputy Speaker noted that these alleged irregularities have compelled many residents to relocate from the area, consequently contributing to social instability.

Furthermore, he stressed the urgent need for substantive measures to ameliorate the deteriorating condition of potable water supply and sewage infrastructure in the region.

Bisht has appealed to the Speaker to take expeditious cognisance of the matter to ensure the safety, security, and quality of life of the citizens residing in the affected area.