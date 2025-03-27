Assam SIT probe uncovers ISI links, investigation set to conclude by Sep: Himanta

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said an ongoing probe by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) has uncovered links between Pakistan and certain individuals from India.

The investigation, which focuses on alleged connections to Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), is expected to be completed by September 2025.

Advertisement

Speaking on the matter, CM Sarma stated, “There are more important revelations. The SIT has been able to establish a close link between Pakistan and some individuals from India. This investigation is ongoing. We have already asked the SIT to close the investigation by September.”

Advertisement

The development comes after the Director General of Police (DGP), Assam Police, constituted a high-level Special Investigation Team to probe the case, which has been registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The case has garnered attention due to allegations involving Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi’s wife and a Pakistani national.

The investigation, registered as CID PS Case No. 05/25, includes serious charges under Sections 48, 61, 152, and 197(1) of the IPC, alongside Section 13(1) of the UAPA, 1967. These legal provisions pertain to unlawful activities and various criminal offenses that have raised concerns regarding national security.

The SIT has been granted the authority to enlist additional Inspectors, Sub-Inspectors, and Constables as required, subject to approval from Assam Police Headquarters.

The case has added to ongoing political tensions in Assam, with the ruling government emphasizing the need for a robust crackdown on activities deemed a threat to national security.

While the SIT investigation remains ongoing, opposition parties have demanded transparency and questioned the timing of the probe, given its implications for key political figures.