Priyanka Gandhi replaced as UP in-charge, Sachin Pilot gets key role in big Congress reshuffle

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi has been relieved from the post of AICC in-charge of Uttar Pradesh in a major Congress reshuffle ahead of Lok Sabha elections 2024. Avinash Pandey has replaced Priyanka as Congress party’s general secretary in-charge of Uttar Pradesh.

The party has not assigned any new state to Priyanka, however, she continues to be the general secretary “without any assigned portfolio.” Sachin Pilot, who was without any major organisational post since his 2020 rebellion against Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, has been appointed as AICC in-charge of Chhattisgarh. This is the first time Pilot has been assigned Advertisement

Senior leader Ramesh Chennithala has been given the responsibility of AICC in-charge in Maharashtra.

Mukul Wasnik has been the in-charge of Gujarat, while Jitendra Singh will look after Assam and Madhya Pradesh.

Randeep Singh Surjewala has got Karnataka, while Delhi and Haryana went to Deepak Babaria. Kumari Selja will now look after Uttarakhand. GS Mir has been given the role of AICC in-charge of Jharkhand as well as the additional charge of West Bengal. The Congress has given Kerala, Lakshadweep and the additional charge of Telangana to Deepa Dasmunshi, Bihar to Mohan Prakash, Meghalaya, Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh to Dr Chellakumar, Odisha, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry to Dr Ajoy Kumar, J&K to Bharatsingh Solanki, Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh to Rajeev Shukla. Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa will keep Rajasthan and Punjab has gone to Devender Yadav. Goa, Daman and Diu and Dadra and Nagar Haveli have gone to Manikrao Thakre, Tripura, Sikkim, Manipur and Nagaland to Girish Chodankar, Andhra Pradesh, Andaman and Nicobar to Manickam Tagore.