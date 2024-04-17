Country worships truth, not power, Modi wants power not truth: Priyanka

Congress National General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday said that this country worships truth not power and Prime Minister Narendra Modi revers power not truth.

On the occasion of Ram Navami today, she said that Lord Rama had also fought for the truth. ”When Ravana came to fight against Rama, Ravana had all the power, but Lord Rama took all the power to himself by observing nine fasts. After this, there was a fight with Ravana and the truth won,” she said.

Priyanka addressed a street meeting here during her roadshow from Gol Kothi to Qutubsher police station, in Saharanpur city with Congress candidate Imran Masood on the last day of the campaign for the first phase.

The road show lasted for about an hour and Priyanka addressed the public for about 12 minutes.

Congress leader’s road show passed through the area dominated by a largely Muslim population where she appealed for votes in support of Congress candidate Imran Masood.

Priyanka is the first national Congress leader to campaign in Western UP. In her speech, Priyanka said that ”PM Narendra Modi did nothing for small traders, poor and labourers but waived off the loan worth Rs 16 lakh crore of Adani Ambani.

”The BJP government has always kept the pockets of the rich filled up. The poor did not get anything. The BJP had also brought the Electoral Bond Scheme and wanted to keep the names of this list confidential, but when the Supreme Court ordered to reveal the names, the BJP was exposed.”

She further said, “The company which is earning a profit of Rs 180 crore is donating Rs 1100 crore to the BJP. After all, where is this money coming from? GST came, which broke the back of traders ” the Congress leader further said.

Priyanka alleged that the timber business of the people of Saharanpur has come to a standstill. “There was a time when a large number of wooden products were exported from here. Those businesses also got closed under the Modi government. I appeal to the people to make SP-Congress alliance candidate Bhai Imran win with a huge number of votes. Vote as much as possible on April 19,” she appealed to the voters.