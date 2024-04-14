Priyanka lone Congress leader engaged for first phase polls in UP

With barely three days left for campaigning for the first phase of polls in Uttar Pradesh, the INDIA bloc of Opposition parties failed to hold a Congress-Samajwadi Party joint rally.

Voting for the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections in the state is on April 19 in 8 seats. But so far, no rally or public meeting of any big Opposition leader from other states, including Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge and other state leaders, has been scheduled to campaign in Western Uttar Pradesh.

However, on the last day of campaigning on April 17, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is scheduled to hold a road show in Saharanpur in support of party candidate Imran Masood from Gol Kothi at 10 am. The Congress party is contesting elections in the state in alliance with the INDIA. However, in the first phase, the party is contesting only on one seat of Saharanpur.

Advertisement

Despite all the efforts, the party has not been able to organise even a single rally or meeting of any big leader in the first phase.

The election campaign for the first phase has now reached its final stage. So far, no programme of a big leader has been organised in Western Uttar Pradesh. What’s more, no big leader of the party from other states has been able to come for campaigning.

However, Chairman of the Party’s Media Department, Dr. C P Rai said preparations are on for Priyanka Gandhi’s road show in the constituency Saharanpur on April 16 or 17. It is expected that soon the Central leadership will finalise his programme and that of other leaders.

He said in the second phase, there would be meetings of many leaders, rallies and meetings with the leaders of the alliance. There may not be programmes of national leaders in Western UP. But the state Congress leaders have camped in the area.

On the one hand, state in-charge Avinash Pandey is holding Lok Sabha-wise meeting and review. Besides, they are also holding meetings with public. State President Ajay Rai and Pramod Tiwari are reaching out to the public whereas the programme of public relation meetings of Brijlal Khabri, Naseemuddin Siddiqui and others were also on the card.

Along with campaigning at the grassroots level, the party has also intensified the campaign on social media.

On Sunday, the party prepared and released videos of different leaders on the issues of women, youth and farmers. Party leaders say that every day five to ten videos on major issues will be made and released. It will be delivered through various mediums as well as at the booth level.