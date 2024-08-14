Prime Minister meets Foxconn chairman Young Liu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday met Mr Young Liu, the Chairman of Hon Hai Technology Group (Foxconn).

Highlighting the wonderful opportunities that India offers in futuristic sectors, Mr Modi discussed Foxconn’s investment plans in India.

“Wonderful to meet Mr. Young Liu, the Chairman of Hon Hai Technology Group (Foxconn). I highlighted the wonderful opportunities India offers in futuristic sectors. We also had excellent discussions on their investment plans in India in states like Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh.”