Prez Murmu, PM Modi, Rahul greet states, UTs on formation day

President Droupadi Murmu on Friday greeted residents of various states and Union territories on their formation day.

The states of Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Lakshadweep came into being on this day in 1956. Punjab and Haryana were formed in 1966, while Chhattisgarh was carved out of Madhya Pradesh in 2000.

“I extend my heartfelt greetings to the people of Haryana, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Lakshadweep on their formation day.

“I wish that the people of all these states and Union territories continue to contribute to the country’s development journey and that their lives be filled with peace and prosperity. I wish them and all the countrymen a bright future,” she said in a post on ‘X’.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi also extended their heartfelt greetings on the occasion.

In his message to Madhya Pradesh, Modi said, “Best wishes to all the residents of Madhya Pradesh on the State Foundation Day. I hope this state, rich in natural resources and cultural heritage, continues to set new standards of development in every field.”

For Haryana, he expressed admiration for its historical significance and impact on the nation.

The prime minister acknowledged Chhattisgarh’s rich tribal heritage. He also shared special messages for Kerala and Karnataka, applauding Kerala’s global contributions and Karnataka’s development.

“Kerala Piravi greetings! Kerala is known for its mesmerising landscapes, vibrant traditions, and hardworking people. May the people of Kerala keep progressing in the times to come,” Modi posted, adding, “Kannada Rajyotsava is a special occasion recognising Karnataka’s exemplary culture and traditions. The state has remarkable people driving progress and innovation in all sectors. May Karnataka’s people always be happy and successful.”

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi emphasized India’s unity in diversity.

In a post on X, he said, “Greetings to the people of Andhra Pradesh, Andaman and Nicobar, Chhattisgarh, Chandigarh, Delhi, Haryana, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, and Lakshadweep on their Foundation Day today. These vibrant cultures, diverse languages, rich histories, and enduring traditions are the heart of India’s strength.”

“Let us celebrate and safeguard this unity, recognising each state’s unique contribution to our nation,” he added.