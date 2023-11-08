Prez advises students not to compromise on moral values

President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday urged students not to forget their roots, or compromise with their moral values like truth, honesty and fairness; and do their best to help those who have been left behind in the developmental journey.

She was speaking at the 11th convocation of Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal University in Uttarakhand’s Garhwal area.

She noted that the people’s movement played a major role in the establishment of this university. She said a movement for education in the 1970s is still a symbol of the developed public consciousness in the region.

The president was happy to note that since its establishment in 1973, the university has adapted itself with the times. ”Today, when we are moving towards women-led development, the theme of the 11th convocation ‘Empowered Women, Prosperous Nation’ reflects the progressive thinking of this university,” she added.

President Murmu said the people of Uttarakhand have always given importance to education. She added that people’s attachment to education is also reflected in the literacy rate of the state, which has been better than the national average.

Noting that Uttarakhand is a highly environmentally sensitive state, she said that for sustainable development and optimal use of resources – research and new innovations are needed. She further said that achieving economic development and creating employment opportunities by keeping in mind local needs and constraints is both a challenge and an opportunity.

She stated that being the only central university of the state, the responsibility of Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna University is even higher. She emphasised that all stakeholders of this university should make efforts to use knowledge for the welfare of people.

The president was happy to note that the Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna University is completing 50 years of its establishment on December 1 this year. She said that this golden journey is an opportunity to be proud of, but it is also an occasion for all stakeholders to draw future plans and resolve to make those successful.