Prez Murmu confers Param Vishisht Seva Medal to Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi

President Droupadi Murmu on Friday conferred Param Vishisht Seva Medal (PVSM) to Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi during the Defence Investiture Ceremony (Phase-2) at Rashtrapati Bhawan.

President Murmu on Friday conferred 94 Distinguished Service Decorations to the personnel of the Armed Forces and the Indian Coast Guard during the ceremony.

These decorations – 31 Param Vishisht Seva Medals (PVSMs), four Uttam Yudh Seva Medals (UYSMs), two Bar to Ati Vishisht Seva Medals (AVSMs), and 57 AVSMs – have been given to the personnel for distinguished service of exceptional order.

The President also presented the Param Vishisht Seva Medal to Indian Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi.

She also conferred Param Vishisht Seva Medal to Indian Army Vice Chief Lieutenant General NS Raja Subramani.

Murmu conferred Uttam Yudh Seva Medal (UYSM) to Lt Gen HS Sahi, Ati Vishisht Seva Medal (AVSM) to Indian Coast Guard Director General Rakesh Pal and Ati Vishisht Seva Medal (AVSM) to Lt Gen Ajay Kumar Suri, DG Indian Army Aviation Corps at the ceremony.