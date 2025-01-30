“Press 1 if the transaction is not done by you”: Bengaluru woman duped of Rs 2 lakh by fake IVR call

A Bengaluru woman became the latest victim of a cyber scam and allegedly lost Rs 2 lakh after receiving a fake IVR call.

According to reports, the incident occurred on January 20, when the woman, residing in Dattatreya Nagar, received a call from a number showing State Bank of India’s name on the caller ID.

Since the woman had an account in the bank, she answered the call assuming it to be legitimate.

It turned out to be an IVR call and an automated voice informed her that Rs 2 lakh was being transferred from her account to another account. “If you made this transaction, press 3; if you are not making this transaction, press 1,” the automated voice said.

Alarmed by the unfamiliar transaction, the woman refrained from pressing any buttons initially but pressed ‘1’ after being insisted continuously. She was then told to visit her bank for further assistance.

After the call was disconnected, she checked her account balance and found that Rs 2 lakh had been transferred without her consent.

She immediately rushed to the bank and narrated the incident to the manager, who advised her to call the cyber helpline number 1930. The manager also reportedly assured the woman that the bank would try to put the transaction on hold and help her in the recovery of the money.

The woman then contacted 1930 and registered her complaint, following which authorities registered a case under the relevant sections of the BNS. An investigation is underway.