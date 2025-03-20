Cyber fraud attempt on Chief Electoral Officer, investigation underway

Cybercriminals are now using new tactics to target VIPs and ordinary people. Recently, there was an attempt to defraud in the name of Jharkhand’s Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), K. Ravi Kumar. The criminals created his WhatsApp profile and asked for money from his son and close associates. A complaint has been registered with the Cyber Crime Branch, and an investigation is underway.

The Chief Electoral Officer filed a complaint at the Ranchi Cyber Police Station, stating that criminals used his photo as their WhatsApp DP and sent messages to his acquaintances, demanding ₹50,000. The fraud attempt was revealed when some people contacted him directly. Following this, he immediately filed a complaint with the cyber police.

The investigation revealed that the number used for the fraud attempt was a Sri Lankan number. However, cybercriminals often display fake international numbers through apps. The police are thoroughly investigating the matter and also looking into whether it is related to a larger cyber fraud gang.

K. Ravi Kumar reported that his son and some close associates received messages asking for money from a fake WhatsApp account. When he learnt about this fraud, he immediately informed the Cyber Crime Branch and also provided screenshots of the messages sent by the fraudsters.

This case highlights the rise in cybercrime in Jharkhand, especially where criminals commit fraud by stealing the identity of VIPs. The police have appealed to the public to remain vigilant and always verify financial requests before complying. Do not send money on WhatsApp or social media without verification, and immediately report any fraudulent activity to the cyber police station.