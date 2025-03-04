“Brother Jagna, Dear Jhimi… forgive me” – A farmer’s last words after cyber fraud

In a tragic incident that shook Jharkhand’s Gumla district, Morha Oraon, a 55-year-old farmer, took the extreme step of ending his life after falling victim to cyber fraud. Cyber criminals siphoned off ₹68,000 from his bank account—the entire amount he had earned by selling his paddy crop.

On Tuesday morning, when Morha was nowhere to be found, his family began searching for him. Soon, they discovered his lifeless body hanging from a mango tree behind the house. The village was engulfed in grief. His brother, Jagna Oraon, revealed that Morha had been deeply distressed after losing his savings. The burden of providing for his children’s education and future weighed heavily on him.

A small note was found in his pocket—his final words to his family. It read: “Victim of cyber fraud. Brother Jagna, dear Jhimi… Forgive me… Check my phone messages… You will understand… Morha Oraon.”

His final words sent shockwaves through the village, a haunting testament to his despair. The local police were informed, and the body was sent for post-mortem. ASI Arvind Kumar stated that preliminary investigations indicate suicide, but further conclusions will be drawn after the post-mortem report.

This tragic event has not only shattered a family but has also raised serious concerns for Jharkhand’s farming community. Already battling poverty, unpredictable weather, and market challenges, farmers now face an additional and invisible threat: cyber fraud.

The pressing questions remain: How long will farmers continue to suffer in silence? How many more lives will be lost before authorities take firm action against cyber criminals? Will awareness and protective measures be put in place to safeguard vulnerable individuals?

Morha Oraon is no more, but his story stands as a grim reminder of the silent struggles faced by thousands of farmers across India. The real question is—who will listen?