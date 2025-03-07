Two cyber frauds behind siphoning off money from bank accounts held

Two cyber frauds behind siphoning off dormant bank accounts using forged cheques (accounts lying inactive for a long time) have been held, the police said on Friday.

Their arrest was followed by a complaint at the Cyber Police station at South East District wherein the victim stated that he was informed by the bank that the withdrawal of Rs 24,35,0000 was initiated through cheques from his PNB account, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South East) Ravi Kumar Singh said.

Advertisement

Sensing the gravity of the matter, an investigation was launched into the case. During the investigation it came out that the money was withdrawn through cheques while the cheques were shockingly lying with the victim, he added.

Advertisement

Singh elaborated that the money trail revealed that the said transactions were made to two bank accounts of a person named Lokendra who was served notices under section 35(3) of BNS but did not respond to the same.

However, a thorough analysis of the call details and other technical surveillance resulted in tracing down Lokendra and he admitted to the offence.

The DCP revealed about the collusion of another person Kapil, who was lured by Dharemndra Chauhan into providing accounts for crediting money based on a huge commission.

Singh stated that efforts are being made to apprehend Chauhan and his associate Ehtesam as well.

The cop highlighted that they were operating gangs who target dormant accounts which were inactive and prepare forged cheques to withdraw the amount lying in the said accounts.