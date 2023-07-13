President visits Sir Jiwajirao Scindia Museum

President Droupadi Murmu visited Sir Jiwajirao Scindia Museum during her stay at Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh today and appreciated the artefacts of weavers weaving sarees on handlooms, folk-painters, wooden artefacts and pottery artists.

The President also viewed various articles and artefacts related to the Maratha empire’s history. She offered flowers and lit a lamp in front of the statue of Maharaja Jiwajirao Scindia.

MP Governor Mangubhai Patel and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also accompanied the President and they also paid floral tributes.

Union Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and his wife Priyadarshini Raje Scindia told the President about the rich and glorious Maratha history. They Also gave information about the expansion of the Maratha Empire in the year 1758 through a map.

While visiting the museum, President Murmu met school children and distributed toffees and interacted with them. She also interacted with a Divyang child. She also interacted with the dignitaries in the Durbar Hall.

President Murmu also visited the folk art and craft exhibition in the museum. She received information from folk artists about their art-crafts and art.

She met Mohammad Rafiq Ahmed, the turban tying artist of the Scindia dynasty for the past 60 years and appreciated his art. President Murmu also met Chhailan Bihari Prajapati making pottery on a terracotta wheel and Rakesh Savita, a carpet weaver.