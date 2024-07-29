President Murmu to visit Fiji, New Zealand, Timor-Leste from Aug 5

President Droupadi Murmu will visit Fiji, New Zealand and Timor-Leste from 5-10 August to deepen India’s ties with these nations, the Ministry of External Affairs announced on Monday.

President Murmu will be visiting Fiji on 5-6 August at the invitation of her counterpart Ratu Wiliame Maivalili Katonivere. This will be the first-ever visit by a Head of State from India to Fiji. President Murmu will hold bilateral meetings with President Katonivere and Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka. President Murmu is scheduled to address the Fijian Parliament and interact with the Indian diaspora in the island country. The visit reflects India’s continued commitment to further strengthening bilateral relations with Fiji.

On the second leg of her visit, President Murmu will visit New Zealand on 7-9 August at the invitation of Governor General Dame Cindy Kiro. During the State Visit, she will hold a bilateral meeting with Governor General Kiro and meet Prime Minister Christopher Luxon. President Murmu will address an education conference and interact with the Indian community and friends of India. The visit will provide further impetus to India-New Zealand bilateral relations.

The President will visit Timor-Leste on 10 August at the invitation of its President José Ramos-Horta. During the visit, she will hold a bilateral meeting with President Horta. Prime Minister of Timor-Leste Kay Rala “Xanana” Gusmão, will call on President Murmu. In addition, she will interact with members of the Indian community. This will be the first-ever Head of State visit from India to Timor-Leste.