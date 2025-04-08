PM Modi: Dubai Crown Prince’s visit will strengthen collaboration between India & UAE

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday met Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Crown Prince of Dubai and UAE Deputy Prime Minister, saying his ‘special’ visit reaffirms the deep-rooted friendship between India and the UAE and paves the way for even stronger collaboration in future.

”Glad to meet HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Crown Prince of Dubai. Dubai has played a key role in advancing the India-UAE Comprehensive Strategic Partnership,” the PM wrote on X after the meeting.

Sheikh Hamdan, in his social media post, said, ”It was a pleasure meeting the Prime Minister @NarendraModi today in New Delhi. Our conversations reaffirmed the strength of UAE–India ties, which is built on trust, shaped by history, and driven by a shared vision to create a future full of opportunity, innovation, and lasting prosperity.”

Earlier today, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar expressed his pleasure in welcoming Sheikh Hamdan on his first official visit to the country.

Taking to social media platform X, Mr Jaishankar wrote, “Delighted to welcome Crown Prince of Dubai and DPM & Minister of Defence of UAE HH Sheikh Hamdan Mohammed, at the start of his first official visit to India. Value his positive sentiments for our wide-ranging cooperation and vibrant ties.”

Sheikh Hamdan also held talks with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. Officials said the discussions between the two sides focused on strengthening bilateral cooperation in various sectors, including Defence, trade, and cultural exchanges.

Accompanied by a high-level delegation comprising several ministers, senior government officials, and top business leaders, Sheikh Hamdan’s visit highlights the growing ties between India and the UAE.

The Crown Prince will be in Mumbai on Wednesday, where he will take part in a business roundtable with leading industrialists and businessmen from both nations. This interaction is aimed at boosting India-UAE economic and commercial relations, particularly in both traditional and emerging sectors.

“Traditionally, Dubai has played an important role in India’s commercial, cultural and people-to-people exchanges with the UAE. The majority of India’s around 4.3 million diaspora in the UAE reside and work in Dubai. The visit of His Highness the Crown Prince will further solidify the India-UAE Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and strengthen our multifaceted ties with Dubai,” read a statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs.