President Murmu pays obeisance at Vaishnodevi, inaugurates skywalk

President Droupadi Murmu, on Thursday, inaugurated two prestigious projects at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan in the Trikuta Hills in Reasi district and also paid obeisance before the deity.

She inaugurated the 300 metre long skywalk and remodeled Parvati Bhawan at Vaishnodevi shrine. The President was accompanied by Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha. The chief executive officer of the shrine board Anshul Garg was present.

The skywalk has wooden flooring for the comfort of barefoot pilgrims, glass panels for valley view and waiting halls. It will make the journey of pilgrims very smooth as the pilgrims’ proceeding to the Bhawan and returning after darshan will have separate routes, thus, avoiding any kind of stampede which was reported to be responsible for 31 December 2021 tragedy in which 12 pilgrims were killed and 16 others were injured.

President Murmu also inaugurated the Parvati Bhawan which has facility of 1500 lockers that help nearly 10 to 15 thousand pilgrims every day to deposit their luggage, take bath, and proceed to the cave shrine through skywalk and return and one floor each exclusively for men and women washrooms.

In the civic reception in Srinagar last evening, President Murmu said she was happy to note the presence of eminent personalities of Jammu and Kashmir who have made their mark in different fields. She said that they have enhanced the reputation not only of this region but of the entire country.

The President said Kashmir has been a major centre of art, culture and education since ancient times. About 2000 years ago, the 4th Buddhist Council was held in Kashmir. Scholars believe that about 1300 years ago, in Srinagar, Shankaracharya had composed Saundarya Lahari and Ananda Lahari to describe the glory of Shakti. The words of Lal Dyad and the advice of Sheikh Nooruddin are still showing the right path to humanity. Rulers like Zain-ul-Abidin promoted etiquette and spirituality. Abhinavagupta who made amazing contributions in both the fields of religion and literature, had explained a very good principle of literature in the 10th century which proves to be true for every aspect of life. He had said that ‘Shanta Rasa’ is the source of all ‘Rasas’.

The President emphasised that we have to continuously strengthen Jammu and Kashmir’s legacy of considering peace and tranquility as supreme.

The President said that today’s Kashmir is taking a new turn following its heritage. A new era of progress, peace and prosperity has begun. There has been a massive change in infrastructure development, e-governance, healthcare, housing, women empowerment, tribal outreach and inclusive development. She was happy to note that till September this year, about 1.7 crore tourists have visited Jammu and Kashmir, which is a record.

The President said that our country is passing through Amrit Kaal. The people of Jammu and Kashmir are also moving forward with enthusiasm towards making India a developed nation by the year 2047. She expressed confidence that the people of Jammu and Kashmir will continue to march ahead together on the path of peace, progress and patriotism.

Earlier in the day, the President interacted with the members of local tribal groups and women self help groups at Raj Bhavan, Srinagar.