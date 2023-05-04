President Murmu embarks on maiden visit to Odisha

President Droupadi Murmu, who on Thursday embarked on her maiden trip to her home district of Mayurbhanj after assuming charge of the top constitutional post of the country in July, walked down the road and met the people lining up along the road in Pahadpur village in Rairangpur subdivision of the State.

She opted to walk down the village road and skipped the carcade as she stepped out of the chopper to travel to in-law’s village in Pahadpur.

Murmu, who was given a ceremonial welcome at the Badampahad helipad by Governor Ganeshi Lal, Union Minister Bisheswar Tudu, Odisha steel and mines minister Prafulla Mallick and local MLAs, later travelled to her in-laws’ house.

This is President Murmu’s first visit to her home district after assuming the highest constitutional position in the country in July last year.

As the President walked along the road, she won the hearts of everybody as she waved at people, including tribal men, women and children, who had gathered along both the sides of the barricaded road leading towards the village.

The President garlanded her late husband Shyam Charan Murmu’s statue and visited the SLS Memorial School.

President Murmu is on a visit to Mayurbhanj district from May 4 to 6. The President laid the foundation stone for the Skill Training Hub and Community Centre at Pahadpur.

She will later visit Brahma Kumaris Centre, Hatbadra to launch the ‘Addiction Free Odisha’ campaign of the centre. Later in the evening today, President Murmu will attend a civic reception to be hosted in her honour by the Rairangpur Municipality at Rairangpur Stadium.

On May 5, the President will pay her tributes to Pt Raghunath Murmu on his birth anniversary. Later, she will visit Similipal Sanctuary. It will be the first visit by president of India to Simlipal National Park.

The President will grace the 12th convocation of Maharaja Sriram Chandra Bhanja Deo University at Baripada on May 6.