President Murmu, BJP leaders condole loss of lives in Reasi terror attack

President Droupadi Murmu, along with several BJP leaders, have expressed their deep condolences over the loss of lives in the Reasi terror attack and condemned the attack on a bus carrying pilgrims to Shivkhori in Reasi district.

As many as nine people are feared dead and 33 others injured in the attack.

President Droupadi Murmu said in a post on X, “I am deeply distressed to learn of a bus accident in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir in which a number of pilgrims have died. My condolences to the families of the victims. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured.”

Calling the act as a crime against humanity Murmu added, “I am anguished by the terrorist attack on a bus carrying pilgrims in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir. This dastardly act is a crime against humanity, and must be condemned in the strongest words. The nation stands with the families of the victims. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured.”

Union Minister and BJP leader Jagat Prakash Nadda said, “Deeply pained by the cowardly attack on the bus carrying pilgrims in Reasi, J&K, my deepest condolences go to the families of those who lost their loved ones in this heinous act against pilgrims. I am praying for the speedy recovery of the injured and for God to give strength to the bereaved families to endure the pain during this difficult time. Om Shanti!”

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, in a post on X, termed the attack as “extremely sad” and paid his tributes to the deceased.

“The cowardly attack on the bus carrying pilgrims in Jammu and Kashmir is extremely sad. My humble tributes to the departed souls! My condolences are with the grieving families. I pray to Lord Shri Ram to grant the departed souls a place at His feet and to provide a swift recovery to all the injured,” Yogi said in a post on social media.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also condemned the attack, stating, “The news of several casualties in the terrorist attack on devotees in Reasi, Jammu and Kashmir, is extremely distressing. I condemn this cowardly attack and can say with full confidence that these enemies of humanity will not be spared,” Dhami said.

“I pray to God for peace to the departed souls, strength to the grieving families to bear this immense pain, and a speedy recovery for the injured,” he added.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai expressed his condolences on X, labelling the attack as “highly condemnable” and extended his prayers for the peace of the departed souls and swift recovery of the injured.

“Sad news is coming in about the death of 10 people in a terrorist attack on a bus carrying pilgrims from the Shiv Khori temple in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir. There are also reports of many people being injured in the attack. This cowardly attack by terrorists is highly condemnable, and I strongly denounce it” Sai said.

“I pray to God for the peace of the departed souls and for providing strength to the grieving families, as well as for the swift recovery of the injured,” he added.

BJP leader Dilip Ghosh linked the attack to the political scenario, claiming, “The results of I.N.D.I Coalition winning 232 seats are being seen now. In Kashmir, a terrorist attack targeted a bus carrying Hindu pilgrims, with the passengers being fired upon. Ten passengers were killed, and many others were injured,” said Ghosh on his official Twitter account.

“Those hiding in their burrows for so long are now trying to raise their heads again. But they won’t last long. We will suppress them with a firm hand. There is no place for terrorists in Bharat,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir condemned the attack and assured that those behind it would be punished.

“I strongly condemn the cowardly terror attack on a bus in Reasi. My condolences to the family members of the martyred civilians. Our security forces and JKP have launched a joint operation to hunt down the terrorists,” the LG said in a post on X.

“PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji took stock of the situation and has asked me to constantly monitor the situation. All those behind this heinous act will be punished soon. Hon’ble PM has also directed that all the injured are provided the best possible medical care & assistance,” he added.

According to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Reasi, Mohita Sharma, the bus, en route from the Shivkhori shrine to Katra, came under attack when terrorists opened fire, causing the driver to lose control and the bus to plunge into a gorge.

Speaking to ANI about the bus accident, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Reasi, Mohita Sharma, said, “It is a very unfortunate incident. Initially, what we received in reports suggested that the bus came under a terrorist attack after they opened fire at the passenger bus.”

“The bus had been arriving from the Shivkhori shrine and was on its way to Katra. After the terrorist firing, the bus driver lost control and the bus fell down into a gorge,” said the SSP.

The rescue operations are complete, with the injured being referred to Naraina and Reasi District hospitals. The passengers are believed to be from Uttar Pradesh.

Adding further, the official said, “Rescue operations are complete. Nine are feared dead and 33 injured. They were immediately referred to Naraina and Reasi District hospitals. The passengers were not locals. Their identities were not clear but from initial reports, they belonged to UP,” said Sharma.”Shiv Khori shrine was secured and area domination was done,” added the SSP.

Earlier, Deputy Commissioner Reasi Vishesh Mahajan said, “10 people died as a bus rolled down a gorge in Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi.”