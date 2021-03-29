President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have greeted the people on the occasion of Holi.

President Kovind tweeted, “Greetings to all fellow citizens on Holi. The festival of colours, Holi, is a festival of social harmony which brings about joy, delight and hope in the lives of people. May this festival further strengthen the spirit of nationalism which is integral to our cultural diversity.”

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu in his message said, “I extend my warm greetings and good wishes to the people of our country on the auspicious occasion of Holi – the festival of colours.

Celebrated with great fervour and enthusiasm throughout the country, the colourful festival celebrates the victory of good over evil. Holi also symbolizes the ability to mingle and share happiness with every fellow citizen of our country. The confluence of vibrant colours during this spring festival is a reminder of our composite culture and shared civilizational values.

In our country, festivals are always an occasion for family and friends to come together and celebrate. But this time, given the COVID-19 pandemic, I urge my fellow citizens to celebrate the festival by adhering to COVID health and hygiene protocols.

May this festival bring peace, harmony, prosperity and happiness in our lives.”

In a tweet, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “आप सभी को होली की ढेर सारी शुभकामनाएं। आनंद, उमंग, हर्ष और उल्लास का यह त्योहार हर किसी के जीवन में नए जोश और नई ऊर्जा का संचार करे। (Best Holi wishes to everyone! May this festival of cheerfulness, happiness, excitement and joy brings fresh enthusiasm and energy inyoulife!)