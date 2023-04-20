President Droupadi Murmu visits IIAS in Shimla

President of India, Droupadi Murmu during her four days sojourn at Shimla, visited the Indian Institute of Advanced Study (IIAS) on Thursday. Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla was also present on the occasion.

She was welcomed and felicitated by IIAS Chairperson Prof Shashi Prabha Kumar, IIAS Vice Chairman Prof Shailendra Raj Mehta, IIAS Director, Prof Nageshwar Rao and IIAS Secretary Subrat Kumar Pradhan.

Education Minister Rohit Thakur was also present on the occasion amongst others.

The President who evinced keen interest was given a brief introduction about the historical and archaeological importance of the building and Institute.

She visited three photo galleries related to pre-independence and of historical significance followed by a tour of the rich library of the Institute.

Impressed by the institute, she penned her remarks in the visitor’s book of the Institute and wrote, “I am very happy to visit the Indian Institute of Advanced Study, a premier research Institute of the country promoting high-quality academic work in the fields of humanities, social sciences and natural sciences. Set up by my predecessor and renowned scholar Dr S Radhakrishanan, the IIAS encourages free and creative thought process through research and exchange of ideas. I wish all research scholars, officials and staff a very bright future.”

The President also opened the 173 year-old Rashtrapati Niwas, Mashobra, earlier known as the ‘Presidential Retreat’ to the general public. Thrown open for the public, people can visit the Retreat from 23 April