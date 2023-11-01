President calls for preserving lifestyle of tribal communities of Ladakh

President Droupadi Murmu, while speaking about the immense potential of tourism in Ladakh on Wednesday, said there are endless possibilities for the development of spiritual, adventure and eco-tourism in the cold desert region. She added that this region has immense potential for development of wellness or health tourism.

The President was speaking at a civic reception hosted in her honour at Sindhu Ghat, Leh, on the second day of her stay in Ladakh.

Lt Governor Brigadier BD Mishra (Retd), BJP MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, CEC LAHDC, Leh, Tashi Gyalson, CEC LAHDC, Kargil, Dr. Mohammad Akhone and top military and civil officers were present.

She said that she was happy to be at the Sindhu Ghat. She added that Sindhu River exists in the depth of historical, cultural and spiritual consciousness of all Indians.

She said conservation and proper utilisation of water resources available from all rivers and glaciers of Ladakh is very important.

The President said that it was a pleasure to meet the loving people of Ladakh. She added that people of India have a special feeling of affection and respect for the people of Ladakh and that they know about the contributions made by the people of Ladakh in protecting the nation.

She said that the people of this region are known for bravery and their faith in Buddha. She added that the immortal and living message of Lord Buddha spread in far and wide countries through Ladakh.

The President said that it is a matter of happiness that the rich traditions of many tribal communities are alive in Ladakh. People know about the affection and respect for nature which are reflected in the arts, dances, songs and lifestyle of tribal communities.

She highlighted that we should preserve the lifestyle of tribal communities in accordance with the ‘Lifestyle for the Environment’. She further said that people of those communities should also be encouraged to adopt the goodness of modern development.

She added that this confluence of tradition and modernity will prove to be the right path of sustainable development for all citizens, including people of Ladakh.

Talking about the recent achievements of Ladakh, the President said that Ladakh’s Raktsey Karpo apricot, Pashmina wool and wood carving have been provided with a GI tag. Many generations of craftsmen like Tsering Namgyal, who was honoured with Padma Shri in 2022, have taken wood carving forward here.

The President interacted with tribal groups of Ladakh, including Brokpa, Changpa, Balti and self help groups.