Preparations for a grand swearing-in ceremony on at Ramlila Maidan

Preparations are in full swing on the iconic Ramlila Maidan here ahead for the swearing-in ceremony for the new chief minister of Delhi likely to be held on Thursday, February 20.

Sources said a meeting of the BJP legislative party is likely to be held on Wednesday afternoon to take a final decision on the new CM.

BJP leaders, on Tuesday, took stock of the preparations at the venue being readied for the historic event that will give Delhi a BJP CM after a gap of over 26 years.

National General Secretary of the BJP Tarun Chugh, while speaking to reporters, said the people of Delhi have blessed Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a clear mandate this time.

He said a historic event would take place at the Ramlila Grounds on February 20 as the preparations are underway at a war footing.

According to the senior BJP leader, many people have conveyed their desire to to be part of the historic event. The BJP is working to fulfill the wishes of the people of Delhi.

Meanwhile, the suspense over the new CM face continues as the saffron party is yet to make an announcement in this regard. Speaking about the ceremony, BJP MP Yogender Chandolia told a news agency that meetings are being held to discuss the issue.

He said a large number of people, including from Delhi’s villages, market associations, slums, traders, and people coming from different walks of life will attend the swearing-in. Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be present on the occasion along with state CMs and the newly-elected legislators.