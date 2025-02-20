Ye Shankhnaad Hai: Kailash Kher’s musical tribute as Rekha Gupta becomes Delhi CM

Delhi is ready to witness a major political transition as Rekha Gupta takes the oath as the city’s Chief Minister on February 20 at Ramlila Maidan. Ahead of the swearing-in, singer Kailash Kher has released a special song, ‘Ye Shankhnaad Hai’, as a tribute to the people of Delhi.

Kailash Kher, known for his devotional songs, shared that ‘Ye Shankhnaad Hai’ is a way to thank Delhiites for their mandate.

Speaking to ANI, he said, “This song is an expression of gratitude to the people for choosing the right government. It is our way of honoring them.”

The singer also took to Instagram to announce the release, calling it a musical gift to every Delhi resident. He will perform the song live at the ceremony.

Alongside Gupta, several key leaders will be sworn in as ministers, including Parvesh Sahib Singh, Ashish Sood, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Ravinder Indraj Singh, Kapil Mishra, and Pankaj Kumar Singh. Their induction marks the formation of a new government in Delhi, which the BJP is leading after 27 years.

Rekha Gupta will make history as Delhi’s fourth woman Chief Minister, continuing a trend unique to the national capital. Unlike many states where female leadership remains rare, Delhi has seen women CMs from different political parties, including BJP, Congress, and AAP. She will take over from Atishi.

An MLA from Shalimar Bagh, Gupta has been actively involved in the BJP Mahila Morcha. She has worked on various campaigns focusing on women’s empowerment and the upliftment of marginalized communities.

Expressing her gratitude, Gupta acknowledged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP leadership for their trust in her.

She said, “PM Narendra Modi has shown immense faith in an ordinary party worker like me. I will live up to his expectations. My journey proves that a middle-class woman can rise to top leadership in politics.” She also assured Delhiites that her government would mark the beginning of a golden era for the city.

The swearing-in ceremony will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, several Union Ministers, and Chief Ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers from NDA-ruled states.

The event marks the return of the BJP in Delhi, securing 48 out of 70 seats in the assembly elections. The Congress, for the third consecutive election, failed to win a single seat. The results, declared on February 8, sparked criticism from opposition parties over what they called a “delay” in government formation.