Delhi’s new government likely to take oath on February 20

The swearing-in ceremony for Delhi’s new Chief Minister is likely to be held on Thursday, February 20, at the iconic Ramlila Maidan, sources said on Monday.

However, suspense remains over the Chief Ministerial candidate, who will be finalized in the legislative party meeting, expected to take place on Wednesday, February 19, the sources added.

Advertisement

According to insiders, the ceremony is expected to witness the presence of the BJP’s top leadership, along with chief ministers from states governed by the saffron party.

Advertisement

A meeting was also held to discuss preparations for both the oath-taking ceremony and the legislative party meeting.

To finalize the new Chief Minister, the BJP is expected to appoint central observers who will announce the name after consulting party legislators.

The BJP secured a decisive victory in the recently concluded Delhi Assembly elections, winning 48 out of 70 seats and ousting the AAP-led government, which managed to secure only 22 seats.

Several prominent AAP leaders including former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia, faced defeat. However, Atishi, currently serving as the caretaker Chief Minister, retained her seat.