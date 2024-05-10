Prayers of millions answered: Wife Sunita on bail for Kejriwal

Terming the interim bail granted to Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal as a victory of democracy, his wife, Sunita, expressed her gratitude to the Supreme Court.

An excited Mrs. Kejriwal wrote “Hanuman Ji Ki Jai” on her X account, describing the interim bail for her husband the result of the prayers and blessings of millions of people.

Sunita Kejriwal has been the face of AAP’s poll campaign “Jail Ka Jawab Vote Se” during the incarceration of the chief minister. She spearheaded his party’s campaign in Delhi and Gujarat in the absence of her husband.

After the arrest of Kejriwal, Sunita took part in the “Loktantra Bachao Rally” organised by the Opposition INDIA bloc at the historic Ramlila Maidan in the national capital. She also addressed people through a digital media briefings seeking support for her husband and launched an online campaign ‘Kejriwal Ko Ashirwad’.

Kejriwal was arrested by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) on March 21 from his official residence after two hours of questioning, in connection with a money- laundering case linked to the alleged liquor policy scam.

The Supreme Court granted conditional interim bail to the AAP’s national convener on Friday till June 1.

Welcoming the apex court’s decision, the AAP said Kejriwal’s release on bail would pave the way for bigger changes in the country.