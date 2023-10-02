Logo

# India

SNS | New Delhi | October 2, 2023 8:25 pm

Pratyush Kanth appointed BJP’s national spokesperson

Pratyush Kanth as the party's national spokesperson. (Photo:Facebook)

The BJP on Monday appointed Pratyush Kanth as the party’s national spokesperson.

The newly appointed national spokesperson of the BJP was earlier the in-charge of Media, Social Media, Website and IT Cell of Delhi BJP unit from 2017 to 2020.

Kanth was a journalist for over two decades with a leading English daily.

In a post on X, Kanth said: “My deepest gratitude to our visionary & discerning PM @narendramodi Ji, our iron-willed Union Home Minister @AmitShah Ji, our effervescent personality Party Chief @JPNadda Ji and our sagacious National Gen Secy @blsanthosh Ji for appointing me as the @BJP4India National Spokesperson.”

Kanth comes from a well educated family from Bihar and has been living in Delhi since school days. He is a Graduate in History (Hons) from St Stephen’s College.

