Pramod Sawant meets PM Modi, discusses issues of Goa

The Chief Minister was unable to meet the Prime Minister during his last visit as PM Modi was on his Gujarat visit from April 18 to 20.

ANI | New Delhi | April 29, 2022 5:09 pm

Pramod Sawant

New Delhi, Apr 29 (ANI): Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant calls on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss various issues and sought guidance from PM for Goa's development, in New Delhi on Friday. (ANI Photo/ Dr. Pramod Sawant Twitter)

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday met Prime Minster Narendra Modi in national capital and discussed various issues as well as sought guidance from him for the development of the coastal state.
This was his second visit to Delhi after he takes the oath as Goa Chief Minister for the second time. “Called on the Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji in New Delhi today. Discussed various issues and sought guidance from the PM for Goa’s development,” Sawant tweeted.

On April 20, Sawant met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi, days after the formation of the Goa government. The Chief Minister was unable to meet the Prime Minister during his last visit as PM Modi was on his Gujarat visit from April 18 to 20.
Last month, Pramod Sawant took oath as the Goa Chief Minister for the second consecutive term after Bharatiya Janata Party’s victory in the Assembly polls in Goa conducted earlier this year. Of the five states – Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Manipur, Goa and Punjab – where polls were held, BJP retained power in four states.
In the recently concluded state Assembly polls, the BJP emerged as the single largest party in Goa, winning 20 seats in the 40-member state Assembly while Congress came a distant second with 11 seats.

