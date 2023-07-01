Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has said the state has initiated several programmes to promote a healthy lifestyle and preventive healthcare in line with the nationwide campaign ‘Fit India Movement’.

“We firmly believe that prevention is better than cure, and through various awareness campaigns and health education programmes, we are encouraging our citizens to adopt healthier habits and make wellness a way of life,” he said.

The state has fostered partnerships with leading national and international institutions to facilitate research, innovation, and the exchange of best practices, the Goa Chief Minister said while addressing the 6th Fit India Conclave organised by MedScapeIndia here.

“Through these collaborations, we aim to leverage the collective expertise and experience to further enhance our healthcare system and ensure that our doctors have access to the latest advancements in medicine,” he said.

There were two panel discussions during the Conclave. Founder Chairperson of MedScapeIndia, Dr. Sunita Dube was also present on the occasion.