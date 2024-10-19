Pradhan to visit Singapore, Australia to enhance cooperation in education sector

Union Minister for Education Dharmendra Pradhan will visit Singapore and Australia from 20-26 October in a significant step to enhance bilateral cooperation with these countries in the education sector.

During the two-day visit in Singapore, the minister will address the members of the Indian diaspora on 20 October. The next day, he will meet the Prime Minister of Singapore Lawrence Wong and other leaders. He will visit the National University of Singapore ranked No.1 in Asia. He will also visit a local secondary school to discuss the scope of syllabus integration, keeping AI in focus. Mr Pradhan will meet academicians, eminent representatives from alumni of IITs and IIMs and engage in discussions related to the education ecosystem of both countries.

During his 3-day visit to Australia from 23 October, he will meet his Australian counterpart Jason Clare. He will also deliver the Plenary address at the Australian International Education Conference besides visiting the South Melbourne Primary School which is known for integrated approaches to learning.

He will also visit ‘Discovery to Device’ at the RMIT University which is a unique centre for MedTech prototyping and manufacturing.