POWERGRID signs MoU with NFCH for education of violence-affected children

Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (POWERGRID), a ‘Maharatna’ Company

under Ministry of Power signed an MoU with the National Foundation for Communal Harmony (NFCH) for providing financial assistance for the education of 1632 violence-affected students from Assam, Manipur and Chhattisgarh under CSR.

The MoU was signed by VK Singh, Director (Personnel), POWERGRID and Manoj Pant, Secretary, NFCH.

The National Foundation for Communal Harmony is an autonomous organization under the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Under the project “Assist”, POWERGRID is providing financial assistance of Rs 2.55 crore for a period of one year during 2021-22, for the education of students rendered orphan or destitute due to death or permanent incapacitation of either both the parents or the main bread earner in the family during communal, caste, ethnic or terrorist violence.