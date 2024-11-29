Power-hungry Opposition orchestrating campaign against the country: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday hit out at the Opposition parties, claiming that “their loss of power has left them in a state of anger against the people, prompting them to orchestrate conspiracy against the country”.

Addressing a meeting upon his arrival in Bhubaneswar, Modi said that the Opposition has directed its anger and frustration at the people. “They have distracted the people and their campaign of lies has been ongoing for the last 10 years. Moreover, they have intensified their campaign,” he remarked.

These people have challenged the Constitution and nationalism. Everyone must remain vigilant against such forces to strengthen democracy, he said.

Taking a swipe at the Opposition, he said, “Due to their hunger for power, they are lying to the people, fabricating one lie after another to mislead both the public and their own party workers. Their sole intention is to use diversion tactics to regain power.”

Stating that the constitutional norms are being trampled in recent years by those opposing BJP, he said the dignity of democracy is not being accepted by them.

Those who think power is their birthright have lost the power to govern at the Centre. The loss of power has left them in a state of anger against the people, prompting them to orchestrate conspiracy against the country, he asserted.

Hinting at the BJP’s victory in the 2024 Lok Sabha and Assembly polls in Odisha, he said the coastal state had begun its victory march. The results of the Haryana and Maharashtra elections, along with the by-polls, followed. “This is the specialty of the BJP and its workers,” he added. He also mentioned that while Opposition parties launched relentless campaigns against the BJP government, the people judged the BJP government’s good work and blessed the party in the polls, he said.

Before the 2024 polls, distinguished political experts had rejected the BJP in Odisha. They were of the view that the BJP could not grow in stature and strength to form a government in Odisha. However, after the results were announced, they were left puzzled. The people of Odisha appreciated the good work of the Central government and elected the BJP, Modi said.

“I served Gujarat as CM. The people elected me as PM for the third time. People all over the world are surprised by the government coming to power for the third time in the largest democracy with 140 crore population.”