Politicians, Civil Servants slam trolls targeting Foreign Secy Vikram Misri

Civil servants’ associations and politicians across the political spectrum have come out in support of Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and his family, who were trolled on social media and faced online abuses after he delivered a statement on Saturday on Pakistan’s violations of the newly agreed ceasefire deal.

Making an announcement that Pakistan had violated the ceasefire pact just hours after the deal was agreed, Mr Misri had stated that the armed forces were responding to the violations.

Asserting that India will respond firmly in the event of further violations, Misri, however, said India did not back out of the ceasefire deal.

Following this announcement, Misri was subjected to a series of online trolls with several X users asserting that the Foreign Secretary had not taken a harder line on ceasefire violations by Pakistan.

Demanding immediate, in-depth investigation and a thorough probe into the social media accounts, bank accounts, and e-payment details of those involved, Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav said such a decision rests with the government and not with officials.

“It’s highly sensitive, condemnable, shameful, objectionable, and unfortunate that some anti-social and criminal elements are openly crossing all limits with abusive language against a senior official and their family. However, neither the BJP government nor its ministers are taking action to protect their dignity,” Mr Yadav said in a statement on his WhatsApp channel.

He demanded that “the ED, CBI, cyber security, and other investigative agencies should be tasked with uncovering the forces behind these individuals and determining if they are receiving foreign funding to disrupt peace in the country.”

He also expressed apprehensions, “If the trolling was designed to divert attention from the government’s failures and inadequacies towards someone else.”

“Kaheen aisa to nahin ki bhaajpa (BJP) sarkar apnee nakaamee aur nakaamayaabee ke liye kisee aur kee orr dhyaan bhatkaakar khud bachna chaah rahee ho,” Mr Yadav wondered.

Coming in defense of Vikram Misri, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen Chief Asaduddin Owaisi in a post on his social media handle X said: “Mr Vikram Misri is a decent and an Honest Hard working Diplomat working tirelessly for our Nation. Our Civil Servants work under the Executive. This must be remembered and they shouldn’t be blamed for the decisions taken by The Executive or any Political leadership running Watan E Aziz.”

Taking serious exception to the social media trolling of Mr Misri, Congress leader Sachin Pilot said: “I condemn the social media trolling directed at the family of the Foreign Secretary. It’s unacceptable to target our professional diplomats and civil servants — those who work dedicatedly to serve the nation.”

Reacting to the attacks, the IAS Association posted on X: “The IAS Association stands in solidarity with Shri Vikram Misri, Foreign Secretary, & his family. Unwarranted personal attacks on civil servants performing their duties with integrity are deeply regrettable. We reaffirm our commitment to uphold the dignity of public service.”

Also taking to the social media handle X, Former Foreign Secretary Nirupama Menon Rao asserted: “It’s utterly shameful to troll Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and his family over the India-Pakistan ceasefire announcement.”

“A dedicated diplomat, Misri has served India with professionalism and resolve, and there is no ground whatsoever for his vilification. Doxxing his daughter and abusing his loved ones crosses every line of decency. This toxic hate must stop—stand united behind our diplomats, not tear them down,” Rao wrote on X,” Ms Rao said.