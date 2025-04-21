VP Dhankhar cautions civil servants against aligning with politicians

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar has said that civil servants were real guardians of the federal character of our nation and they should not align with political dispensation, or select people in industry, trade, business and commerce.

Addressing a function under the aegis of the Federation of Rajasthan Trade and Industry (FORTI) here on Monday, Dhankhar said, “Civil Servants are the real watchdogs and guardians of federalism.

If civil servants align with political dispensation, or politicians, or select people in industry, trade, business and commerce, then the system is emasculated. This ingratiation of Civil Service can be very dangerous to federal polity”, the Vice President quipped.

Greeting bureaucracy on Civil Services Day, he said “I congratulate every Civil Servant in the country on this Big-Day.

They must take a pledge on this solemn day to believe in systemic working, working according to rule, the VP counseled them adding “I expect our Civil Servants to exemplify the very best standards, and bring about transparency and accountability”.

“In democracy and governance, civil servants have a pivotal role. They define development trajectory and are the conveyance mechanism to convert policies into ground realities,” he observed.

Our civil servants should avoid discretion, because discretion breeds discrimination. They must be genuine, authentic partners in solving a problem, in creating a soothing environment, the Vice-President exhorted.