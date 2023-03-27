Police van carrying Atiq Ahmed hits cow

Jailed gangster Atiq Ahmed, who has been expressing fears of being killed in a police encounter ever since he was arrested, experienced a scary moment early on Monday morning, when a police van ferrying him to Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh hit a cow and almost overturned in Shivpuri while crossing through Madhya Pradesh.

According to information, the incident occurred at around 6.25 am, when a cow ran across the road and the police vehicle carrying Ahmed hit it. The animal fell near the road divider while the police van, which was at a high speed, swerved across the road before the driver managed to stop the vehicle for a moment, and then drove ahead on its way.

Sources said the cow later got up and went away to the other side of the road.

According to police officials, the police convoy later halted briefly at Kharai in Shivpuri district at around 7 am, to allow Ahmed to attend a nature’s call. The police team then crossed the MP border and entered Jhansi in UP at around 9 am.

Early this morning, the convoy of the Uttar Pradesh police entered MP from the Rajasthan border side. The police team was carrying Atiq Ahmed from the Sabarmati jail in Gujarat to a jail in Prayagraj, UP.