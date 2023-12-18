Mafia don Atiq Ahmed’s close aid Nafees Biryani dies in UP prison

Mafia don Atiq Ahmed and Ashraf’s close associate Nafees Biryani, who was jailed in connection with the Umesh Pal murder case, died after suffering a heart attack, police said on Monday.

Nafees died during treatment at Swaroop Rani Hospital here Sunday night, they said.

According to police, he was lodged in the Naini Central Jail and was rushed to the hospital after his condition worsened.

Senior Jail Superintendent Rang Bahadur Singh Patel said on the advice of doctors, Nafees was kept in the ICU of the cardiology department of Swaroop Rani Hospital, where his condition became critical. He had very low blood pressure and the pulse rate had fallen.

His problems increased due to the spread of kidney infection. He died during treatment, the officer said.

A reward of Rs 50,000 was announced on Nafees, who was absconding after the Umesh Pal murder case earlier this year. Nafees was brought to the hospital after he was shot in the leg in a police encounter near Nawabganj on November 22. After this, when his condition improved, he was lodged in Naini Central Jail on December 9.

The car of Nafees was used in the Umesh Pal murder, police had said.

Nafees had taken the biryani business forward by investing Ashraf’s black money. Under the guise of this business, he used to convert the mafia don’s black money into white money.

Atiq and his brother Ashraf were killed in police custody on April 15 by two shooters in Prayagraj.