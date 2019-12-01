A Muslim wedding was hosted at the Deoband police station in Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur over the weekend.

Khushnaseeb and Abdul Malik were in a relationship and wanted to get married. But their families were strongly opposed to their marriage due to which the couple approached the Saharanpur SSP.

The police played role of mediator and approached the families to bring them to truce.

The families didn’t agree on which the cops finally decided to hold the ‘Nikah’ in the police station.

“Abdul Malik, a resident of Pathanpura Mohalla, was in love with Khushnaseeb of Gandhewad village under Mirzapur police station. They wanted to get married but due to their families disapproval, they could not marry,” said Deoband SHO Yagdatt Sharma.

The couple extending their thankfulness towards the police said, “We will always be grateful to police for helping us out in our difficult times. It was a unique marriage which we will remember for a long time.”

The police station was even decorated for the event.