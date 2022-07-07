Police recruitment: 61 chargesheeted in HP paper leak case

The Himachal Pradesh Police filed the second chargesheet against 61 accused in the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Shimla, on Thursday in connection with the police constable examination paper leak case.

In an official statement issued here on Thursday by the office of the Director-General of Police, it is stated that a chargesheet has been filed in a case under sections 420, 120 B, 201 of the IPC against the 61 accused in the FIR filed in the state CID police station Bharari, Shimla.

The 61 accused include 21 middlemen, three parents/relatives of candidates and 37 candidates who appeared for the exam.

The police filed its first chargesheet in the Court of Kangra Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate against 91 accused including 20 middlemen, 70 candidates, and a person who is the father of a candidate on July 1.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) had registered a total of three FIRs in the paper leak case each at police station Gagal in Kangra, state CID police station in Bhrari Shimla and Arki Police station in Solan district.

So far, 171 accused have been arrested including 116 candidates, nine parents, 46 agents (21 from Himachal and 25 from various states).

The arrested persons include members of an organised network, including the interstate kingpin. The accused hail from 12 different states including Bihar, UP, Delhi, Uttrakhand, and Rajasthan and it is found that they had also been involved in many other paper leak cases in the past.

The exams held on 27 March in Himachal Pradesh were declared null and void on 6 May amid reports of a paper leak and the exams were again held on 3 July.