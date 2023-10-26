Paper leak: ED summons Rajasthan CM’s son, raids Dotasra’s premises

The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday conducted searches at the premises of Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra and other party leaders in the state in connection with the 2021 paper leak matter, officials said.

They said 11 locations, including the premise of Congress leader Omprakash Hudla, were searched as part of the money laundering probe.

The federal agency has also summoned Vaibhav Gehlot, the son of Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, in a foreign exchange violation case.

Taking to X, the chief minister shared a copy of the ED summons to his son and mentioned the raid at Dotasra’s house.

The Enforcement Directorate had arrested a man in the paper leak case and raided 15 locations in this regard in June.