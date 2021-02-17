Refuting allegations that there were lapses in the arrest of climate activist Disha Ravi, Delhi Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava on Tuesday said her arrest was made in accordance with law, which doesn’t differentiate between a 22- year-old and a 50-year-old.

“I can not divulge the details of the case as the investigation is underway. Everyone will be notified as and when things become more clear,” Srivastava said.

Several political leaders have criticised Delhi police regarding the arrest of Disha, alleging that her arrest is ‘unwarranted harassment’ and that proper procedure was not followed.

Delhi Police has written a letter to video conferencing platform Zoom over the meeting between jailed climate activist Disha Ravi and others in which they discussed the contentious toolkit, and sought details of other participants of the meeting, sources said.

The police have also sought answers from Google on the toolkit, though no response was received as yet.

Sources said police are likely to approach WhatsApp seeking details of the ‘International Farmers’ Strike’ group created in December last year, they said.

Police said that apart from Disha and two other activists, around 70 people had attended the meeting through Zoom app.

Non-bailable warrants have been issued against Mumbai lawyer Nikita Jacob and Shantanu Muluk besides Disha Ravi, a 21-year-old climate activist based in Bengaluru.

Few days before the Republic Day violence in Delhi, Nikita and Shantanu had allegedly attended a Zoommeeting organised by pro-Khalistani group Poetic Justice Foundation, sources said. Police sources claimed that Shantanu was in the national capital between January 20 and 27, but did not elaborate.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Cyber) Prem Nath also said that the meeting decided the modalities to create the toolkit titled “Global Farmer Strike” and “Global Day of Action, 26 January”. Police said the three allegedly created and circulated the toolkit with others, which was later shared by global climate activist Greta Thunberg on Twitter. This led to the Delhi Police filing an FIR.

Disha Ravi has been charged with sedition and has been remanded in custody for five days.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Commission for Women sent a notice to the city police on the arrest of Disha Ravi and sought a report by Friday.

The DCW asked the police to provide a copy of the FIR registered in the matter and reasons for allegedly not producing Ravi before a local court for transit remand. It also asked the reasons for allegedly not providing a lawyer of her choice when she was produced before the court here, and a detailed action taken report, a statement said. Police also said they are also probing the role of a man named Peter Friedrich in connection with the “toolkit” case.

~With inputs from PTI~